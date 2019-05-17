Several years later in 1942, Joe had the encounter that would lead to the creation of the museum: an unexpected visit from General George S. Patton. Patton was tasked to train upwards of a million soldiers to endure conditions similar to the Sahara Desert in North Africa. Chiriaco Summit (formerly called Shavers Summit) was the perfect place for Patton to build Camp Young, the headquarters for the Desert Training Center. The DTC was the largest military training ground in the history of the United States, and Camp Young was the worlds largest Army post. It remained an active military installation for just over two years, from April 1942 until July 1944, after the North African campaign was won by the Allies.