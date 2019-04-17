Inside, the G-Matrix pattern is seen as dark lines running through a light brown base, with the center console able to be folded down to turn the front bench seat into a settee. There's a squared steering wheel and round pedals – although the car is battery electric, there are three pedals instead of two. Genesis does not explain why. Other elements inside the Mint include copper-colored graphical user interfaces and a large tablet-like screen inset into the steering wheel.