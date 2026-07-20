Get a lifetime Windows 11 Pro license for 94% off

TL;DR: Get a lifetime license for Microsoft Windows 11 Pro for just $9.97 (reg. $199.00).

Right now, you can grab a lifetime license to Microsoft Windows 11 Pro for $9.97 ($199), 94% off, with BitLocker, Hyper-V, and Copilot all included.

What Pro gets you that Home doesn’t

The difference between Windows 11 Home and Pro comes down to a handful of features that make a huge difference depending on how you use your computer. BitLocker gives you full-disk encryption, standard for anyone handling sensitive data or working in a compliance-heavy job. Hyper-V lets you run virtual machines directly on your PC without third-party software, and Windows Sandbox lets you test applications in an isolated environment so nothing touches your main OS. Azure AD rounds it out for anyone connecting to a business network or managing identity through Microsoft’s enterprise platform.

Everything else Windows 11 brings to the table

Beyond the extra tools you get with Pro, you also get the full Windows 11 experience. Snap layouts make multitasking cleaner by letting you organize open windows without manually dragging them around. DirectX 12 Ultimate handles the latest games at full hardware capacity with life-like graphics rendering. Biometric login with TPM 2.0 means you can sign in with facial recognition or fingerprint, backed by hardware-level security. Copilot is built into the taskbar so you can ask questions, summarize pages, generate images, and write code without switching apps.

What to know before you buy

With this deal, you pay once and own Windows 11 Pro forever. Meaning you never have to think about it again. No annual renewal, no subscription creeping up in price, no deciding whether it’s worth keeping another year. For a full Pro license that normally retails at $199, getting it for under $10 is a deal that’s worth moving on before it disappears.

Get a lifetime license to Microsoft Windows 11 Pro for $9.97 (reg. $199.00)

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