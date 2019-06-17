Now, the Rochester team has pointed the finger at Antlia 2 for the drive-by that shook up the Milky Way. The researchers used Gaia spacecraft data to calculate the past trajectory of the dwarf galaxy, and found that its path likely took it through our galaxy's disc a few hundred million years ago – very recently, in cosmological terms. Further evidence can be found in the fact that Antlia 2's current position closely matches an earlier simulation of where the culprit for the disturbance would be by now.