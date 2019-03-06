The Ginetta Akula has a price tag starting at £283,333 (about US$372,500) plus taxes and fees. Ginetta will only build 20 Akula supercars in 2020 and has already sold 12 of them. Buyers of the Akula will be treated to a special ownership experience hosted by Ginetta, in which professional race instructors will show them how to handle their car alongside other Ginetta projects on a professional race track. The experience will include seat time in the Ginetta V8 G58 prototype enduro-racer.