Secluded glass PurePods offer unbroken views of spectacular New Zealand wilderness
There's no denying that New Zealand boasts some magnificent scenery, and glass cabins planted right in the midst of it all might be one of the best ways to appreciate it. Scattered around the country's famed southern island, these off-grid PurePods offer remote getaways with opportunity to explore, along with glamping-like comforts and uninterrupted views when it comes time to put the feet up.
There are a total of six PurePods that offer immersive stays in the New Zealand wilderness, all located far away from busy towns and cities. In fact, the company says that no humans will be visible from the pods, meaning that everything within eyesight is the guests' alone to enjoy.
All pods are accessible by car, but not without a 10 or 20 minute walk from the parking area through the surrounding environment of bush, hills and paddocks. The PurePods are equipped with a queen bed, kitchenette with a cooktop, outdoor bbq, shower and bio-fueled heating systems.
The eco-cabins are solar-powered and there is no Wi-Fi, which is a quite deliberate move to encourage guests to make the most of their getaway. Aiding this is the fact that all the floors, ceiling and three walls are made from glass, along with large sliding doors and decking, to offer expansive and uninterrupted views of the landscape.
Visitors can make use of the minimal light pollution by using a provided telescope to stargaze at night, with a map also included to guide those unfamiliar with the night sky. Though guests are encouraged to leave them open, the isolated pods do also feature blinds should privacy be a concern.
The six pods offer slightly different settings for guests to lose themselves in. Two are situated 20 minutes inland from the coastal town of Kaikoura with stunning views of the nearby mountain range. The other pods are all located within 90 minutes of Christchurch, the largest city on the southern island.
Some offer sea views and some offer spectacular sunrises. One is nestled right in amongst the bush buzzing with native bird life and another sits above an organic winery with views of the valley below. All pods also offer the option of a dinner and breakfast package for two made with local fresh produce, which comes at a cost of NZ$149 (US$100).
The accommodation itself is priced at NZ$590 (US$400) per night for two people. Although there are only six pods to choose from now, the company hopes to set up more in the future. You can check out the short promo video below, or head through to the photo gallery for a peek at these spectacular holiday destinations.
Source: PurePods
