"My coffin has a dye that is embedded with spores, so once the body is buried a fungus grows to speed up the decomposition," she explains. "And more importantly, in 2018 our bodies are really toxic, because of the pesticides we eat and the chemicals we put on our skin. And so the fungus actually eats those toxins so that only our nutrients go into the soil. This gives us a wonderful opportunity to plant trees and other plants above our burial site and really make our bodies have a greater purpose after we die."