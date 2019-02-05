It can be pedalled using purely the rider's own muscle power, or with some assistance from a front hub motor (either 250 or 500 watts, depending on the country). Using an iOS/Android app on a Bluetooth-connected smartphone, riders can choose between different levels of electrical assistance, taking them up to a top assisted speed of 20 mph (32 km/h) in North America or 15.5 mph (25 km/h) in Europe.