It was back in 2009 that we first heard about Karbon Kinetics Ltd's Gocycle, an e-bike with a seamless injection-molded magnesium alloy frame and an enclosed chain-drive. Other models followed, and now the company has announced the fast-folding Gocycle GX.
Like its predecessors, the GX was created by Karbon Kinetics founder Richard Thorpe, who previously designed cars for McLaren. This time around, the sleek frame is made of aluminum, with magnesium still being used for the drivetrain cover.
It can be pedalled using purely the rider's own muscle power, or with some assistance from a front hub motor (either 250 or 500 watts, depending on the country). Using an iOS/Android app on a Bluetooth-connected smartphone, riders can choose between different levels of electrical assistance, taking them up to a top assisted speed of 20 mph (32 km/h) in North America or 15.5 mph (25 km/h) in Europe.
Power is provided by a removable 13.7-Ah/22-volt/~300-Wh lithium-ion battery, which should be good for a range of up to 65 km (40 miles) per 7-hour charge. Battery charge levels can be checked via the app, or on an LED handlebar-mounted display.
Some of the GX's other features include a Shimano Nexus 3-speed transmission, hydraulic disc brakes, house-brand puncture-resistant 20 x 2.25 inch tires, and a rear suspension with 25 mm (1 inch) of travel. The whole bike weighs a claimed 17.8 kg (39.2 lb), and can support riders weighing up to 100 kg (220 lb).
And yes, the thing can apparently be folded up in less than 10 seconds, which is faster than any of the company's previous models. It can then be rolled along on its side-by-side front and rear wheels, with the saddle/seatpost serving as a handle.
The Gocycle GX will be officially launched this Spring (Northern Hemisphere) and is available now for preorder in a choice of three colors, priced at US$3,299.
Source: Gocycle
