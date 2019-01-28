Not unlike the existing Sphero (which isn't a pet toy), GomiBall takes the form of an internally-motorized Bluetooth-equipped ball that can be remotely controlled using an iOS/Android smartphone app. That said, it can also be put on programmed auto-start/auto-stop cycles, so it will head out and autonomously roll across the floor while the pet-owner is out of the house – it can be set to "behave" in any of 12 different manners.