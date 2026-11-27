Most reading lights follow a familiar design: they clip onto the book and illuminate the pages from a single point, which often results in uneven lighting and shadows on the pages. Bowio is taking a different approach with its latest Kickstarter campaign: a reading light designed around the book. Quite literally.

The Bowio 3 might remind you of a pair of headphones. Its magnetically-closing flaps attach to the front and back book covers, leaving the pages free to turn. It basically forms an arch around the book. The idea behind this design is to illuminate both pages evenly, and move the light along with the book as you change your reading position.

According to its creators, the Bowio 3 can accommodate various book formats, including Letter-sized ones.

The Bowio 3 is claimed to fit a wide variety of book sizes Bowio

Six high-CRI LEDs are positioned along the inner side of the arch, all emitting the same 3000K soft, warm-white light. The designers say it's subtle enough not to disturb people around you, whether you’re reading on a plane or next to a partner who is already asleep. The downside is that there's no option to adjust the color temperature in case you prefer a cooler light.

The company has previously launched two versions of its reading light, and this third-generation model introduces several upgrades. One particularly useful addition is built-in brightness memory, which saves your previous light setting so you don’t have to readjust the brightness every time you switch it on. Adjusting the intensity is claimed to be pretty straightforward, thanks to soft-touch tactile controls.

There is also a sleep timer that gradually dims the light over five minutes before switching it off completely.

Battery life reportedly runs from 20 to 48 hours, depending on brightness Bowio

The Bowio 3 charges via USB-C and uses rechargeable Ni-MH batteries. The new version also features an improved battery configuration that provides between 20 and 48 hours of runtime, depending on the brightness setting.

Despite these changes, the device weighs about the same as previous models, ranging from 120 to 135 g (from 4.2 to 4.8 oz), depending on the choice of material. That is still around 1.5 to 2 times heavier than a typical book light, so that might be something worth keeping in mind.

Another new feature is direct brightness control instead of PWM dimming. In simple words, such technology provides flicker-free illumination, which may be a big advantage for people who are sensitive to flickering light.

The LEDs emit 3000K warm-white light Bowio

When it comes to materials and colors, there are quite a few options for customizing the Bowio 3. You can choose between faux leather for a smoother finish, Alcantara for a softer feel, and genuine leather, which is the most expensive option. Each material is available in several colors.

A few additional accessories can be purchased separately, including a travel pouch and a desk stand that lets you use Bowio 3 as a standalone light.

The early-bird price for the faux leather version is US$69, while the planned retail price is $99. The Alcantara version costs $89 on Kickstarter and $127 at retail, while the genuine leather edition is priced at $119 and $170, respectively. All versions come in a gift-ready box.

If the Kickstarter campaign reaches its funding goal, shipping is expected to begin in July or August 2027.

Bowio 3 | Ever seen a book wear a light?

Sources: Kickstarter, Bowio

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