Fast-typing keyboard uses "chords" to generate words

As the folks at tech startup CharaChorder point out, we think in words, not letters … so why do we have to slowly type words out one letter at a time? That's where their new keyboard comes in, as it uses groupings of keys to instantly generate whole words.

The device is known as the CharaChorder Lite, to differentiate it from the company's previously released CharaChorder. Likewise designed to help users type much faster, the latter gadget is not at all keyboard-like in appearance, consisting of two joined modules covered in 3D switches.

By contrast, the CharaChorder Lite looks just like a regular keyboard, and can in fact be utilized as one – with users typing out words one letter at a time. What sets it apart from others is the fact that by pressing three or four keys simultaneously, users are able to instantly input entire commonly used words.

Needless to say, different words are created by pressing different combinations of keys. Those combos are called chords, and users can create their own if the hundreds of chords included in the system aren't sufficient.

The device is reportedly compatible with Mac, Windows, iOS, Android and Linux operating systems. And because all of the processing takes place within the keyboard itself, no special software needs to be installed on the user's computer or tablet. The training software is currently only available for Windows, although a cross-platform version is in development.

Ultimately, the designers hope to boost users' typing speed from the average of about 40 wpm (words per minute) to over 250 wpm.

Should you be interested, the CharaChorder Lite is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, where a pledge of US$99 will get you one – assuming it reaches production, that is. The planned retail price is $299.

It's demonstrated in the following video.

Sources: Kickstarter, CharaChorder