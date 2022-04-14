Drivr2L carabiner multi-tool carries and drives multiple bits

It was just last week that we heard about the Octo, a carabiner multi-toll with an integrated bit driver, but no way of carrying any extra bits. Well, the Drivr2L has room for four of the things, plus it packs various other features.

Manufactured by British company YetTec, the Drivr2L sports a stainless steel main body along with a nylon bit holder. It comes with a pack of 10 bits, four of which can be carried in that holder at any one time. The quarter-inch driver socket retains those bits via neodymium magnets.

The fun doesn't stop with the bit-driving, though.

Also on board are a wire stripper, bottle opener, pry bar/box cutter, replaceable-blade cutting slot, and six wrenches – the latter include a quarter-inch wrench at the bit-driver end, along with 8, 7, 6.35, 5.5 and 5.5-mm wrench openings at the other end.

The Drivr2L comes with 10 screwdriver bits, and works with third-party bits YetTec

And yes, the Drivr2L is also a carabiner, so it can be used to hang gear, link bits of gear together, or hang by itself off a belt loop.

The whole thing measures 84 by 43 by 20 mm (3.3 by 1.7 by 0.8 in). There's no word on weight, but obviously it's not going to be very heavy.

The Drivr2L is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. Assuming it reaches production, a pledge of £38 (about US$50) will get you one. That price includes 10 screwdriver bits – three sizes of flat blade, four Phillips and three Torx – along with 10 blades and a Torx tool for replacing them.

It's demonstrated in the video below.

Pocket tool / Carabiner tool demo - Drivr2L coming to Kickstarter soon

Sources: Kickstarter, YetTec

