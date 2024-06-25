GT-1 multitool opens and closes to serve a dozen functions

While there are indeed a ton of multitools on Kickstarter, most of them are pretty darn similar to one another. The GT-1 is different, in that it utilizes a unique folding form factor to pack 12 functions into one compact device.

Created by professional product designers Derek Cascio and Aaron Double, the GT-1 is being manufactured by their Boston-based startup, Niche Industries. Mike Davidson, host of the Smithsonian Channel show How Did They Fix That?, contributed to the design.

The GT-1's two arms are made of 01 Tool Steel, and are linked at their bases by a 385-grade brass pivot point. The latter has a hexagonal hole in the middle, allowing it to double as a quarter-inch bit driver. That driver can be used L-wrench-style when the arms are closed together, or T-wrench-style when they're opened all the way apart.

Incremental markings on the pivot point also allow the GT-1 to serve as an angle-measuring protractor.

A diagram of the GT-1's various features Niche Industries

When the tool's arms are closed, their two side-by-side flattened ends form an extra-large flathead screwdriver with a nail-pulling gap in the middle. Indentations on the insides of the arms additionally let them form both a variable-size hex wrench/bit driver and a wire stripper when closed around the object in question.

When the arms are opened, the end of one serves as a large flathead/pry bar, while the end of the other serves as a small flathead (which can be pressed into service as a #2 Philips screwdriver). Chamfered outer edges on the two ends make them thin enough to slice open cardboard boxes, while remaining dull enough for the GT-1 to stay TSA-compliant.

The GT-1's pivot point doubles as a bit driver Niche Industries

Markings along the arms additionally allow the two of them to form a metric/imperial ruler when opened. Scored sections on the non-ruler sides of the arms serve as coarse and fine files.

The whole rig measures 2.8 inches long by 0.75 in wide by 0.38 in thick (71 by 19 by 10 mm) when closed, and 4.75 in (121 mm) long when open. It's claimed to tip the scales at 78 grams (2.75 oz).

Finally, it should be noted that as the gadget is being opened or closed, it makes a satisfying "snicking" sound as the arms incrementally move together or apart. Definitely a fidget-tool-worthy feature.

Assuming everything goes according to plan, a pledge of US$34 will get you a GT-1 multitool of your own. Cascio tells us that the retail price will be $48. Backers can also opt for a leather/brass keyring attachment, or a "Toolbox" attachment that incorporates a compass, bubble level, belt clip and bit holders.

The GT-1's functions are demonstrated in the following video.

GT1 Feature Walkthrough

Source: Kickstarter

