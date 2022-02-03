© 2022 New Atlas
Good Thinking

Kirigami-inspired gripper lifts fragile objects without breaking them

By Ben Coxworth
February 03, 2022
Kirigami-inspired gripper lift...
The gripper is both gentle and highly precise
The gripper is both gentle and highly precise
View 1 Image
The gripper is both gentle and highly precise
1/1
The gripper is both gentle and highly precise

Most robotic grippers work by applying pressure to an object from either side – it's an approach which could damage delicate items. A new gripper gets around that problem, however, thanks to an ancient Japanese art form.

Related to the paper-folding art of origami, kirigami involves making a series of parallel slits in a flat sheet of material.

When that two-dimensional sheet is subsequently pulled apart, pushed inwards, twisted or otherwise manipulated, the slits cause it to buckle into a predetermined three-dimensional shape. In recent years, we've seen the art form utilized in everything from programmable balloons to robotic snakes to anti-slip shoe soles.

The 3D shape which a kirigami sheet takes on is determined not only by the slit patterns and the way in which it's manipulated, but also by the shape of the flat sheet. A disc-shaped sheet, for instance, will typically morph into a sphere.

Led by PhD student Yaoye Hong and Assoc. Prof. Jie Yin, a team at North Carolina State University has now developed a computer program that figures out what sheet shape, slit pattern and type of manipulation is required in order to end up with a specified 3D shape.

The scientists used the technology to create a flexible robotic gripper, the two sides of which slide together beneath a fragile object, meeting on its underside and surrounding it like a pair of cupped hands. Not only is the device gentle enough to lift an egg yolk without breaking it, but it's also precise enough to grasp and lift a human hair.

"This is proof-of-concept work that shows our technique works," said Yin. "We’re now in the process of integrating this technique into soft robotics technologies to address industrial challenges."

A paper on the research was recently published in the journal Nature Communications. The gripper is demonstrated in the following video.

kirigami grippers can grasp egg yolk and a human hair

Source: North Carolina State University

Tags

Good ThinkingkirigamiNorth Carolina State UniversitySoft Robotics
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!