Good Thinking

Artist transforms old bus into swimming pool

By Adam Williams
September 18, 2019
Le Bus Piscine was modified with the help of specialist engineers to turn it into a swimming pool
Bus Piscine was tilted on its side and fitted with a custom shell, allowing it to hold water
Le Bus Piscine's pool itself measures 30 ft (9.1 m) long and almost 8 ft (2.4 m) at its widest point
Le Bus Piscine has already visited three different locations in France and, as of writing, will soon be headed to the town of Lens, northern France
French artist Benedetto Bufalino has spent years turning everyday vehicles like caravans and cars into art installations. His latest project involved transforming an old bus he found at a local junkyard into a swimming pool.

Named Le Bus Piscine (or the Bus Pool), the project is made from an old Tadeo bus the artist found in his local junkyard. Working with specialist engineers, he had it cleaned and emptied of its seats, flooring, wiring, and anything else that was in the way. Then he removed an entire side.

The bus was then fitted with a custom swimming pool shell, allowing it to hold water. The pool itself measures 30 ft (9.1 m) long and almost 8 ft (2.4 m) at its widest point. It can accommodate up to 10 swimmers at a time and a lifeguard station monitors them. There's also a support team with a reception, cloakrooms, and shower nearby. A staircase is attached for access.

Le Bus Piscine is free to use and visitors willing to brave the chill in northern France at this time of year just need to turn up and fill in a form to enjoy 30 minutes of swimming. The installation has already visited three different locations as part of a local initiative named Odyssée Euralens and, at the time of writing, will soon be headed to the town of Lens, where it will be for about 10 days.

There's something quite surreal about the way Bufalino transforms everyday objects into abstract works of art and his previous output is worth a look. It has included a concrete mixer turned into a mobile disco, a digger that became an aquarium, and a caravan that was also transformed into a swimming pool.

Source: Benedetto Bufalino

Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.
