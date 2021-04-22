© 2021 New Atlas
Leatherman Ratchet Driver lets multitools do the twist

By Ben Coxworth
April 22, 2021
The Ratchet Driver is claimed to work with a wide variety of multitools
The Ratchet Driver weighs 35.7 grams (1.26 oz), and is 8.28 cm long (3.26 in)
Ratchet Driver users can choose between three rotational settings
While most multitools are quite well-equipped, users have generally had to switch over to a whole separate tool if they wished to use a ratcheting screwdriver. Such is no longer the case, however, with the release of the Leatherman Ratchet Driver.

Although the stainless steel Ratchet Driver attachment is manufactured by the Leatherman Tool Group, it's reportedly compatible with any multitool that's equipped with a large bit driver. Its integrated magnetic bit holder works with Leatherman flat bits, or with any standard quarter-inch bit.

By turning a collar at the base of the Driver, users can set it to rotate clockwise or counter-clockwise (in forward or reverse, in other words), or they can lock it so it doesn't rotate at all – essentially just turning it into a bit driver extender. It weighs 35.7 grams (1.26 oz), and is 8.28 cm long (3.26 in).

Potential buyers should note that the Ratchet Driver can't be stored within the host multitool when not in use, so it will have to be carried alongside. If you prefer the concept of a fully self-contained ratcheting multitool, you might want to check out the Wheel Driver instead.

The Leatherman Ratchet Driver is available now via the company website, priced at US$29.95.

Source: Leatherman via Bicitech

