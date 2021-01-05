© 2021 New Atlas
Good Thinking

Lip Factory creates bespoke lipstick while you wait

By Ben Coxworth
January 05, 2021
Lip Factory creates bespoke li...
The Lip Factory uses AI to determine – and create – the "best" shade of lipstick for each customer
The Lip Factory uses AI to determine – and create – the "best" shade of lipstick for each customer
View 2 Images
The Lip Factory uses AI to determine – and create – the "best" shade of lipstick for each customer
1/2
The Lip Factory uses AI to determine – and create – the "best" shade of lipstick for each customer
Amorepacific's Lip Factory demo in Seoul
2/2
Amorepacific's Lip Factory demo in Seoul

Lipstick is a personal thing – you generally don't just slap on any ol' color that's close at hand. The Lip Factory system takes that concept to the extreme, by creating customer-specific lipstick on the spot.

Created by Korean company Amorepacific, the system consists of the Lip Factory machine itself, and the Color Tailor app. Utilizing artificial intelligence-based algorithms, the cloud-connected app analyzes a photo of the user's face, determining which specific shade of lipstick would best suite their features and complexion.

The machine takes over from there, utilizing the app's recommendation to mix and match various pigments for the desired result – over 2,000 different shades are possible. Once the finished product is dispensed, the client can purchase it.

Amorepacific's Lip Factory demo in Seoul
Amorepacific's Lip Factory demo in Seoul

The setup isn't something that would sit in people's homes, but is instead intended to be stationed at salons or other commercial venues. A demo unit has already been in service at Amorepacific's flagship Amore Seongsu store in the city of Seoul, since last August.

Plans now call for the app algorithm to be refined, followed by a wider roll-out.

The Lip Factory is the recipient of a CES 2021 Innovation Award.

Source: Amorepacific

Tags

Good ThinkingcosmeticsmakeupCES 2021
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More