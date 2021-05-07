© 2021 New Atlas
Modular system lets users wear up to five bags at once

By Ben Coxworth
May 07, 2021
While many people may buy a separate daypack, waist pack and shoulder bag, the Operator System offers an alternative. It's a modular setup that incorporates multiple types of zippered bags, which can be worn all together or one at a time, as needed.

Created by Massachusetts-based clothing designer David Volante, the Operator System consists of seven parts: a torso-worn frame, a waist- or shoulder-worn strap, a daypack-style backpack (the Operator Bag), a medium-sized bag (the Pivot Bag), two smaller bags (the Stealth Bags), and an even smaller bag (the Cache Bag).

The Cache Bag or Pivot Bag can be combined with the strap and worn over the shoulder (across the chest), while the Cache Bag can also be paired with the strap and worn around the waist. Additionally, the Pivot Bag can be combined with the strap and then worn around the waist and strapped to one thigh.

The Operator Bag is worn on the back when paired with the frame, the latter of which can also accommodate one or both Stealth Bags (worn under the arm) along with the Pivot Bag and the Cache Bag. Again, each bag can be worn individually, or they can all be combined together utilizing quick-release buckles.

All of the bags have a water-resistant PVC-coated polyester main body, along with ripstop nylon exterior panels. They're available in four color choices.

Should you be interested, the Operator System is presently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. A pledge of US$299 is required for the full kit (planned retail $375), although smaller packages are available for less.

It's demonstrated in the following video.

