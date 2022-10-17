Orbitkey's quick-release keyring aims to save your fingernails

Since taking its first product to Kickstarter eight years ago, Australian startup Orbitkey hasn’t been afraid to float some fresh ideas around how we carry our keys, and its latest offering continues on with this theme. The company’s Ring v2 is a regular-enough keyring, but features a quick-release mechanism to prevent fingernail damage due to those dreaded, stubborn coils.

Orbitkey’s original key organizer bound keys together within a folded leather band, enabling the individual keys to swivel out for use but otherwise stay neatly tucked away. This brought the company huge early success in terms of sales, which it has built on with a broadening catalog that now includes clips, trackers and desk mats.

The Ring v2 is actually a follow-up to another Orbitkey attempt at a reinvented keyring launched three years ago, called the Ring. This allowed keys to be popped on and off with a swiveling inner ring that could be rotated to create an opening, and could also be attached to Orbitey’s organizer to keep things neat and tidy.

The updated version works on a similar principle, with a quick-release tab that can be spun around and slid around the circumference of the ring to leave a void. Orbitkey says this suits most keys and fobs, and again it will work with the company’s key organizers, allowing users to attach additional keys or carry larger ones such as those for a car.

The stainless steel Ring v2 also earns style points with mirror-finish edges and color options that include rose gold, yellow gold, silver and black. Available now via Orbitkey’s website, the Ring v2 is priced at US$17.

Source: Orbitkey