© 2022 New Atlas
Good Thinking

Orbitkey's quick-release keyring aims to save your fingernails

By Nick Lavars
October 16, 2022
Orbitkey's quick-release keyring aims to save your fingernails
The Ring v2 is priced at US$17
The Ring v2 is priced at US$17
View 4 Images
The stainless steel Ring v2 also earns style points with a mirror-finish edges
1/4
The stainless steel Ring v2 also earns style points with a mirror-finish edges
The Ring v2 in rose gold
2/4
The Ring v2 in rose gold
The Ring v2 is priced at US$17
3/4
The Ring v2 is priced at US$17
The Ring v2 is available now
4/4
The Ring v2 is available now
View gallery - 4 images

Since taking its first product to Kickstarter eight years ago, Australian startup Orbitkey hasn’t been afraid to float some fresh ideas around how we carry our keys, and its latest offering continues on with this theme. The company’s Ring v2 is a regular-enough keyring, but features a quick-release mechanism to prevent fingernail damage due to those dreaded, stubborn coils.

Orbitkey’s original key organizer bound keys together within a folded leather band, enabling the individual keys to swivel out for use but otherwise stay neatly tucked away. This brought the company huge early success in terms of sales, which it has built on with a broadening catalog that now includes clips, trackers and desk mats.

The stainless steel Ring v2 also earns style points with a mirror-finish edges
The stainless steel Ring v2 also earns style points with a mirror-finish edges

The Ring v2 is actually a follow-up to another Orbitkey attempt at a reinvented keyring launched three years ago, called the Ring. This allowed keys to be popped on and off with a swiveling inner ring that could be rotated to create an opening, and could also be attached to Orbitey’s organizer to keep things neat and tidy.

The updated version works on a similar principle, with a quick-release tab that can be spun around and slid around the circumference of the ring to leave a void. Orbitkey says this suits most keys and fobs, and again it will work with the company’s key organizers, allowing users to attach additional keys or carry larger ones such as those for a car.

The Ring v2 is available now
The Ring v2 is available now

The stainless steel Ring v2 also earns style points with mirror-finish edges and color options that include rose gold, yellow gold, silver and black. Available now via Orbitkey’s website, the Ring v2 is priced at US$17.

Source: Orbitkey

View gallery - 4 images

Tags

Good ThinkingKeysKeyringEveryday Carry
No comments
Nick Lavars
Nick Lavars
Nick has been writing and editing at New Atlas for over six years, where he has covered everything from distant space probes to self-driving cars to oddball animal science. He previously spent time at The Conversation, Mashable and The Santiago Times, earning a Masters degree in communications from Melbourne’s RMIT University along the way.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!