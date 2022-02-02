Pathfinder+ multi-tool adds six functions to your keychain

Although most multi-tools fit easily into a pocket, for some people they're still too bulky and obtrusive. Such folks might be interested in the Pathfinder+, as it's a six-function gadget that can be attached to a keychain.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the Pathfinder+ is manufactured by Hong Kong-based gear company Ant Design. It measures just 62 mm long by 12 mm wide by 7 mm thick, and is being offered in a choice of brass or titanium construction – it reportedly weighs 23 grams in the former, and 12.5 g in the latter.

The multi-tool features a bottle opener and a pry bar at one end; a locking/retractable/replaceable high carbon steel utility blade in the middle; a nail-filing surface on one edge; metric and imperial rulers along the sides; plus quarter- and sixth-inch hex bit drivers at the other end.

Abalone shell and Damascus steel inserts will be offered if the pledge total reaches $100,000 Ant Design

It should be noted that the bits aren't included, and can't be stored within the tool. Additionally, while the Pathfinder+ comes with five blades, further replacements can be purchased at a local hardware store. Oh yes, and the tool also has three glow-in-the-dark lines on the side, presumably to help you find it (and your keys) when the lights go out.

Pledges start at US$39 for the brass version and $49 for the titanium – those figures are 35 percent off the planned retail price. Assuming it reaches production, the Pathfinder+ should ship in April.

Source: Kickstarter

