Pathfinder+ multi-tool adds six functions to your keychain

By Ben Coxworth
February 02, 2022
The Pathfinder+ multi-tool is presently on Kickstarter
Abalone shell and Damascus steel inserts will be offered if the pledge total reaches $100,000
Abalone shell and Damascus steel inserts will be offered if the pledge total reaches $100,000

Although most multi-tools fit easily into a pocket, for some people they're still too bulky and obtrusive. Such folks might be interested in the Pathfinder+, as it's a six-function gadget that can be attached to a keychain.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the Pathfinder+ is manufactured by Hong Kong-based gear company Ant Design. It measures just 62 mm long by 12 mm wide by 7 mm thick, and is being offered in a choice of brass or titanium construction – it reportedly weighs 23 grams in the former, and 12.5 g in the latter.

The multi-tool features a bottle opener and a pry bar at one end; a locking/retractable/replaceable high carbon steel utility blade in the middle; a nail-filing surface on one edge; metric and imperial rulers along the sides; plus quarter- and sixth-inch hex bit drivers at the other end.

It should be noted that the bits aren't included, and can't be stored within the tool. Additionally, while the Pathfinder+ comes with five blades, further replacements can be purchased at a local hardware store. Oh yes, and the tool also has three glow-in-the-dark lines on the side, presumably to help you find it (and your keys) when the lights go out.

Pledges start at US$39 for the brass version and $49 for the titanium – those figures are 35 percent off the planned retail price. Assuming it reaches production, the Pathfinder+ should ship in April.

Source: Kickstarter

Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

