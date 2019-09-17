Suitcase uses its own wheels to charge its power bank

It's now not uncommon to see carry-on suitcases that have big batteries (aka power banks) which can be used to charge the smaller batteries of smartphones, while on the go. That big battery still has to be periodically recharged itself, though. The new Rollogo Escape S uses the spinning of its own wheels to do the job.

Each of the suitcase's four roller bearing-equipped wheels is hooked up to a generator, which delivers electricity to an 8,000-mAh lithium-polymer power bank while it spins. Users can draw power from that bank – for their phone, laptop or tablet – via two USB ports.

According to the designers, just 10 minutes of roll time is good for about 1.2 hours of talk time on a typical smartphone. The power bank is reportedly good for over 10 hours of mobile device-charging, and once it needs a full re-juicing, it can be removed from the suitcase and plugged in separately.

The Rollogo Escape S has a capacity of 35 liters Rollogo

Additionally, a Bluetooth module in the power bank allows it to communicate with an iOS/Android app on the user's phone. Working in conjunction with other integrated electronics, it is thus able to able to alert that person if the charge level is running low, if the suitcase gets moved by someone else, or if it accidentally gets left behind somewhere. Additionally, if it does get misplaced, the app will show the location at which it was last in Bluetooth range.

Some of the suitcase's other features include a spring suspension system for the wheels, a TSA-compliant three-digit combination lock, a removable laptop compartment, a multi-level telescoping handle, and a top-located easy-access compartment for essentials such as boarding passes and passports.

Should you be interested, the Rollogo Escape S is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. A pledge of US$399 will get you one, when and if it reaches production. The planned retail price is $599.

Source: Kickstarter