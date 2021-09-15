© 2021 New Atlas
Good Thinking

New Atlas' top picks from Milan Design Week 2021

By Bridget Borgobello
September 15, 2021
New Atlas' top picks from Mila...
Milan’s Salone del Mobile has once again filled the Italian city with highlights from Lamborghini
Milan’s Salone del Mobile has once again filled the Italian city with highlights from Lamborghini
View 34 Images
Milan’s Salone del Mobile has once again filled the Italian city with highlights from Lamborghini
1/34
Milan’s Salone del Mobile has once again filled the Italian city with highlights from Lamborghini
Collection from Calma at the Supersalone, Milan Design Week 2021
2/34
Collection from Calma at the Supersalone, Milan Design Week 2021
Supersalone showcasing the very best innovative products accomplished by an entire design sector over the last 18 months
3/34
Supersalone showcasing the very best innovative products accomplished by an entire design sector over the last 18 months
Uultis "Velo" collection by Sergio Batista featured beautiful wood craftsmanship
4/34
Uultis "Velo" collection by Sergio Batista featured beautiful wood craftsmanship
"Velo" armchair in timber by Sergio Batista for Uultis
5/34
"Velo" armchair in timber by Sergio Batista for Uultis
Playa presented its innovative jacuzzi with built in lounge and hidden storage
6/34
Playa presented its innovative jacuzzi with built in lounge and hidden storage
Space-saving contemporary bar by Bontempi Casa
7/34
Space-saving contemporary bar by Bontempi Casa
Space-saving bar by Bontempi Casa is ideal for apartment living
8/34
Space-saving bar by Bontempi Casa is ideal for apartment living
Milan’s famous Salone del Mobile has once again filled the Italian city with color
9/34
Milan’s famous Salone del Mobile has once again filled the Italian city with color
Retro-inspired collection by Connubia for modern and compact living
10/34
Retro-inspired collection by Connubia for modern and compact living
Arcade cocktail table by Vismara
11/34
Arcade cocktail table by Vismara
Arcade cocktail table by Vismara is luxury game table with a sleek design
12/34
Arcade cocktail table by Vismara is luxury game table with a sleek design
Vismara luxury game table in action
13/34
Vismara luxury game table in action
Outdoor Pleasure exhibit from Supersalone, Milan Design Week 2021
14/34
Outdoor Pleasure exhibit from Supersalone, Milan Design Week 2021
Luxury billiards table by MBM Biliardi converts into a dining table
15/34
Luxury billiards table by MBM Biliardi converts into a dining table
Pimp My Chair featuring clever clip-on accessories for chairs
16/34
Pimp My Chair featuring clever clip-on accessories for chairs
Exhibit to launch the opening of the new ADI Design Museum in Milan
17/34
Exhibit to launch the opening of the new ADI Design Museum in Milan
Evolution of chairs by Architonic
18/34
Evolution of chairs by Architonic
Molteni&C exhibit took patrons onboard a virtual flight
19/34
Molteni&C exhibit took patrons onboard a virtual flight
Kalon helmet by Celia Martin Torre features smart lighting and design based on the Voronoi mathematical diagram
20/34
Kalon helmet by Celia Martin Torre features smart lighting and design based on the Voronoi mathematical diagram
Misano compact concept vehicle created by 24 master design students in collaboration with Suzuki
21/34
Misano compact concept vehicle created by 24 master design students in collaboration with Suzuki
Lamborghini’s Centro Stile designers at work
22/34
Lamborghini’s Centro Stile designers at work
Lamborghini celebrating the launch of the new Pearl Capsule
23/34
Lamborghini celebrating the launch of the new Pearl Capsule
Applying Lamborghini design to high-speed watercraft by
24/34
Applying Lamborghini design to high-speed watercraft by Centro Stile
Madrepora by Manuela Bucci is made from recycled waste from insulating tube production
25/34
Madrepora by Manuela Bucci is made from recycled waste from insulating tube production
Evolution of Italian design and mobility at the Fuorisalone 2021
26/34
Evolution of Italian design and mobility at the Fuorisalone 2021
Showcase of designs from Supersalone, Milan Design Week 2021
27/34
Showcase of designs from Supersalone, Milan Design Week 2021
Tribute to Pac-Man by nhow Hotels Milano
28/34
Tribute to Pac-Man by nhow Hotels Milano
Creative "cork" lounge by nhow Hotels Milano
29/34
Creative "cork" lounge by nhow Hotels Milano
2022 Porsche Taycan also graced the Milan Design Week 2021
30/34
2022 Porsche Taycan also graced the Milan Design Week 2021
Taycan Cross Turismo EV is Porsche's first Cross Utility Vehicle
31/34
Taycan Cross Turismo EV is Porsche's first Cross Utility Vehicle
Vestre Habitats recreates a forest escape for urban environments
32/34
Vestre Habitats recreates a forest escape for urban environments
New collection of colorful metal-framed chairs from French company Chaises Nicolle
33/34
New collection of colorful metal-framed chairs from French company Chaises Nicolle
Launch of the 2021 Microlino compact electric city car, designed by Micro Mobility Systems AG
34/34
Launch of the 2021 Microlino compact electric city car, designed by Micro Mobility Systems AG
View gallery - 34 images

Milan’s famous Salone del Mobile has once again filled the Italian city with color, inspiration and innovative design, following a series of false starts and postponements due to COVID-19. Curated by the architect Stefano Boeri and a team of international designers, this year’s Supersalone event took place from the September 5 to 10, boasting a total of 1,900 projects on show.

The event brought together the very best research projects and innovative product designs created by an entire design sector over the last 18 months. Looking toward the future, common themes among the designers were innovation, style, sustainability, and safety. The collections also combined a strong focus on restarting, recycling, and embracing new circular beginnings.

Showcase of designs from Supersalone, Milan Design Week 2021
Showcase of designs from Supersalone, Milan Design Week 2021

“A major theme underpinning ‘Supersalone’ is the concept of sustainability and the issue of reuse, recycling and circularity,” says the Salone del Mobile 2021 press team. “This approach is crucial in terms of returning not just to the same level of economic development as before the recent crisis, but also to striving for better and more responsible development.”

As part of the eco-design strategy for the Supersalone, all the materials and components of the installations have been designed to be dismantled and subsequently reused. Where possible most installation fixtures have been made from chipboard panels made from 100 percent recycled wood, which will later be repurposed back into the production cycle. In addition, all bricks used to create display sets will be ploughed back into the construction cycle.

Launch of the 2021 Microlino compact electric city car, designed by Micro Mobility Systems AG
Launch of the 2021 Microlino compact electric city car, designed by Micro Mobility Systems AG

Finally, as per tradition, the Fuorisalone design collective ventured out into the streets of Milan, with multiple exhibits and events scattered throughout the city. In true Italian spirit and style, the city was brimming with new ideas, culture, creativity and a renewed lust for life.

Highlights from the event included a design lab with Lamborghini’s Centro Stile designers; presentation of the 2022 Porsche Taycan electric vehicle; and launch of the retro-futuristic Microlino compact electric city car. Make sure you head to our gallery to take a look at some of this year’s top designs and our special picks from Milan Design Week 2021.

Source: Salone del Mobile 2021

View gallery - 34 images

Tags

Good ThinkingSalone del MobileMilan Design Week 2012Design LabMilan Furniture Fair
No comments
Bridget Borgobello
Bridget Borgobello
Bridget is an experienced architecture, travel and design writer who has been contributing to New Atlas since 2010. Based between Melbourne and Rome, she and has a keen eye for innovative design, green technology and space saving solutions. Bridget is fluent in Italian and enjoys covering major events in Italy, including the Milan Design Week and Venice Biennale.

Popular Stories

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!