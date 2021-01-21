© 2021 New Atlas
Automotive

Porsche puts sub-$100K Taycan EV model in its lineup

By Aaron Turpen
January 21, 2021
Porsche puts sub-$100K Taycan ...
The Porsche Taycan has a range of 431 km (268 mi) with its standard battery, or 484 km (301 mi) with an upgrade
The Porsche Taycan has a range of 431 km (268 mi) with its standard battery, or 484 km (301 mi) with an upgrade
View 8 Images
80 percent of the Porsche Taycan's battery can be charged in less than half an hour
1/8
80 percent of the Porsche Taycan's battery can be charged in less than half an hour
The traditional trunk of the Porsche Taycan is augmented by a front trunk ("frunk") for more storage
2/8
The traditional trunk of the Porsche Taycan is augmented by a front trunk ("frunk") for more storage
The new entry-level Porsche Taycan is available leather-free or with varied upholstery and options such as the passenger's infotainment screen
3/8
The new entry-level Porsche Taycan is available leather-free or with varied upholstery and options such as the passenger's infotainment screen
Eight-way adjustable front seating is standard in the new entry-level Porsche Taycan
4/8
Eight-way adjustable front seating is standard in the new entry-level Porsche Taycan
The Porsche Taycan's drag coefficient is a mere 0.22
5/8
The Porsche Taycan's drag coefficient is a mere 0.22
The Porsche Taycan has a range of 431 km (268 mi) with its standard battery, or 484 km (301 mi) with an upgrade
6/8
The Porsche Taycan has a range of 431 km (268 mi) with its standard battery, or 484 km (301 mi) with an upgrade
This new entry-level Porsche Taycan has a 79.2-kWh battery as standard and an option for a 93.4-kWh upgrade battery
7/8
This new entry-level Porsche Taycan has a 79.2-kWh battery as standard and an option for a 93.4-kWh upgrade battery
The new entry-level Porsche Taycan joins the Taycan 4S, Turbo, and Turbo S in the Taycan family
8/8
The new entry-level Porsche Taycan joins the Taycan 4S, Turbo, and Turbo S in the Taycan family
View gallery - 8 images

Potential buyers for the Porsche Taycan electric sports car may have balked at its US$103,800 starting price, but need no longer worry. The automaker has introduced a new Taycan entry-level model priced just below $80,000, to appease those with tighter wallets.

The new Taycan model is an all-electric sports saloon like its brethren, but is priced lower than the Taycan 4S, Turbo, and Turbo S models. It has two battery options, starting with a 300-kW (408-PS) Performance Battery and a 350-kW (476-PS) Performance Battery Plus option. Listed numbers are outputs in "overboost mode," a temporary high-speed output for the car. Nominal power is 240 kW and 280 kW (326 and 380 PS), respectively.

The base model Taycan comes with the Plug and Charge function built into the other Taycan models, allowing for plugging in and immediate charging and payment without need for cards or an app at many charging locations. The car itself establishes an encrypted communications channel with the charging station and fulfills the payment requirements without further driver intervention. Other standard features include partial leather, eight-way adjustable front seating, a 10.9-inch infotainment display, and two luggage compartments.

The new entry-level Porsche Taycan is available leather-free or with varied upholstery and options such as the passenger's infotainment screen
The new entry-level Porsche Taycan is available leather-free or with varied upholstery and options such as the passenger's infotainment screen

The car comes with a 79.2-kWh battery as standard, and an option for a 93.4-kWh upgrade battery. The gross capacity of these batteries allows for 431 or 484 km (268 or 301 mi) of range per charge. Both batteries can charge from five to 80 percent in about 23 minutes at a DC fast charger – drivers can add another 100 km (62 mi) of range in just five more minutes.

The batteries in the Taycan run to a permanently-excited synchronous motor on the rear axle, making the car rear-wheel drive. An inverter, also mounted on the rear axle, operates at up to 600 amps. A two-speed transmission aids the motors’ thrust to the wheels. Energy consumption is further improved with the Taycan’s drag coefficient of just 0.22 and braking recuperation of up to 256 kW.

The new Porsche Taycan base model is available now globally.

Source: Porsche

View gallery - 8 images

Tags

AutomotivePorscheElectric VehiclesSports Cars
Aaron Turpen
Aaron Turpen
Aaron is a Wyoming-based automotive journalist with interests in electronic and engineering technology. Outside of New Atlas, Aaron is a prolific writer, father of two, and would-be chicken farmer.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More