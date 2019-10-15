Porsche adds a third electric option with entry-level Taycan 4S

The dust has barely settled on Porsche’s first entry to the all-electric car market with the long-awaited Taycan, but the automaker has already added a third model to the lineup. The newly announced Taycan 4S is less powerful than its siblings, but carries a far more palatable price tag as a result.

Porsche launched the 500-kW Taycan Turbo and 460-kW Taycan Turbo S in September following a record-breaking outing at Nurburgring in August. While less powerful than these models, the “entry-level” Taycan 4S still creates up to 390 kW (522 hp) of power, while the Performance Plus battery pack ups this to 420 kW (563 hp).

Both models have a top speed of 250 km/h (155 mph) and accelerate to 100 km/h (62 mph) in four seconds flat, a little slower than the 3.5-second Turbos. A 79.2-kWh battery comes as standard on the 4S, while the Performance Plus upgrade brings this to a 93.4-kWh total.

That makes for 407 km (252 mi) and 463 km (287 mi) of range, respectively, which aren’t all that different to that offered by the pricier Turbo models, at 412 km (256 mi) for the Turbo S and 450 km (280 mi) for the regular ol’ Taycan.

Porsche has made a few subtle tweaks beyond the engine room, with red brake callipers bringing the 19-inch Taycan S Aero wheels to a halt. Otherwise, its the same 800-volt charging system, the same all-wheel drive and the same exterior.

What is quite different is the price. Where the Taycan Turbo starts at US$150,900 and the Taycan Turbo S at $185,000, the Taycan Turbo 4S starts at a much friendlier $103,800 for the standard model, and $110,380 for the Performance Plus upgrade.

The Taycan 4S is expected to hit US dealerships in spring next year.

