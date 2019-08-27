© 2019 New Atlas
Porsche Taycan claims electric four-door record at the Nurburgring

By Nick Lavars
August 26, 2019
Porsche has hitched much of its ambitions in the EV space to a little car that goes by the name of Taycan, an all-electric sports car and the first in the line of clean-driving vehicles it plans to introduce over the coming years. The automaker has now unleashed the 440-kW (590-hp) four-door at the Nürburgring to set a new lap record for vehicles of its class, ahead of a full reveal next month.

The all-wheel drive Taycan has an electric motor fixed to both its front and rear axles and has a top speed of more than 250 km/h (155 mph), along with a claimed 0-100 km/h (62 mph) sprint time of under 3.5 seconds.

These capabilities were put to the test at the infamous Nürburgring circuit, with Porsche test driver Lars Kern behind the wheel as the pre-series Taycan cut a lap of the 20.6-km (12.8-mi) course in seven minutes and 42 seconds, a new record for a four-door all-electric sports car.

This is a slightly shorter version than the 20.832-km (12.9-mi) configuration Cyan Racing used to lay down a record of its own this week, with its Lynk & Co 03 Cyan Concept slicing 20 seconds off the record for a front-wheel drive production car previously held by the Renault Megane RS Trophy-R.

Porsche plans to fully unveil the Taycan next month, ahead of a market launch at the end of the year. You can check out highlights of its record-breaking run in the video below.

New Porsche Taycan sets a record at the Nürburgring-Nordschleife

Source: Porsche

