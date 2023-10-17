S1 Boost screwdriver's fold-out lever triples rotational force

Interchangeable-bit screwdrivers may be convenient but they don't always provide enough leverage, depending on the task at hand. Symtik's S1 Boost addresses that shortcoming with a power-boosting lever that can be utilized as needed.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the S1 features a stainless steel body and a total of 18 different S2-alloy steel magnetic bits.

Those bits are stored in six slots (three bits per slot) running lengthwise along the sides of the screwdriver. To remove a bit for use, you just twist the S1's end cap until its release mechanism lines up with the bit slot in question, then slide out the bit and stick it in the cap's socket.

The S1 Boost in normal-screwdriver mode Symtik

For most tasks, the S1 can be used like any other screwdriver.

If extra leverage is required, however, you pull the steel power-boosting lever out of the top/rear end of the screwdriver and fold it over to one side. Sitting at a 90-degree angle relative to the rest of the S1, it can then be utilized to triple the rotational force you apply – or at least, so say the designers.

As an added bonus, if a job requires you to alternate back and forth between multiple bits, you can place one bit in the end cap's socket and stick up to three others on magnets located in a ring around that socket. Those others are then within easy reach and are unlikely to get lost, which might happen if they were just laid on the ground.

The S1 Boost measures 111.5 mm long by 26.5 mm wide with its lever retracted (4.4 by 1 in), and reportedly tips the scales at 168 grams (5.9 oz). Assuming it reaches production, a pledge of US$27 will get you one in your choice of silver or gray finish. The planned retail price is $49.

It can be seen in use, in the video below.

Symtik S1 Boost EDC Screwdriver

Source: Kickstarter

