Travel-savvy wheelchair folds to become a carry-on bag

By Ben Coxworth
November 15, 2019
The original Traveller Chair prototype, in wheelchair mode
A diagram of the bag-to-wheelchair transformation process
A diagram of the bag-to-wheelchair transformation process
Air travel can be difficult for the mobility-challenged … they either have to procure a wheelchair at the airport, or make sure that their own chair gets stowed in the luggage hold. British engineer Richard Williams has developed an alternative, in the form of a folding wheelchair that doubles as a carry-on bag.

Known as the Traveller Chair, the device features an aluminum frame, and reportedly tips the scales at approximately 6 kg (13 lb).

When being used primarily as a bag, it can be carried via either a built-in handle or a shoulder strap, offering a cargo capacity of about 17 liters. It also has an "easy-to-reach" pouch for travel documents. According to Williams, its folded-up dimensions allow it to fit in a plane's overhead locker, meeting the carry-on requirements of over 40 airlines.

Within a claimed 30 seconds, though, it can fold out to become a pushed wheelchair with armrests, a footrest and a lap strap – while still containing the user's belongings. In that mode, it can accommodate people weighing up to 100 kg (220 lb). A rear brake keeps it from accidentally rolling away when parked.

Should you be interested, the Traveller Chair is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. A pledge of £435 (about US$561) will get you one, when and if they reach production. The planned retail price is £485 ($626).

Source: Kickstarter

Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.
