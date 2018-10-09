By 2008 the site had become enormously popular in Brazil, India and the Philippines, but faced legal and security issues. Google ended the service in 2014, citing the rapid growth of Facebook, YouTube, Blogger and – try not to giggle – Google+. YouTube and Blogger are also Google products, but their use by way of justification seems a little strange given that they're not social networks first and foremost. Still, Orkut achieved what Google+ arguably never did – obtain an active and engaged user base.