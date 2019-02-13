For women, menopause is a completely normal and natural part of aging. Losing fertility between the ages of 40 and 50 simply marks a new phase in a woman's life. However, menopause is an incredibly uncommon phenomena in the animal kingdom. Only five species of mammals have been clearly shown to commonly undergo menopause and live significantly past their reproductive prime. Alongside humans, the other four species are all types of whale. Some primates and great apes have displayed characteristics of menopause, although generally these animal's lifespan ends around the same time as their reproductive period.