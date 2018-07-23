There's no real safety measure for these devices at this point – even the quickest ballistic parachute's no good to you if you fall from below 100 feet (30 m), which is where you'd imagine most jetpack/jetboard/jet suit pilots will want to spend a lot of their time. For the most part, these guys are flying low and safe, trying to make sure they're not the first one to undergo a very public and colorful dismemberment that could set the segment back years in terms of government regulations.