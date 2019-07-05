In a recent international study led by the University of Vienna's Patrick L. Jambura, however, CT scans of mackerel shark teeth revealed that in their case, the osteodentine extends up from the root and into the crown, completely replacing the orthodentine to become the only type of dentine present in the tooth. Looking back through the fossil record, the only other shark shown to have such teeth was one known as Palaeocarcharias stromeri (pictured below).