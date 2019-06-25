"In our green chemistry approach, we have used eucalyptus bark extract, which has around 29 polyphenolic compounds that are responsible for the reduction of graphene," Bhargava tells us. "Our next step is to find out the selective reduction of graphene oxide from these 29 polyphenolic compounds. If we find the selectivity, then the separation of these compounds and further producing graphene in a cleaner way can be improved. Once if we get the efficiency in high, we will try to make our lab scale synthesis to pilot scale, then next to industries."