"At Greenacres Austin Maynard Architects not only captured the view from the living space, but also from the rear of the building and every space in between," says the firm. "Careful design thought ensured the house didn't get in the way of its own view. The deliberate transparency means that even whilst sitting in the back garden or working from the study in the master bedroom, you can still see the ocean. Even in the very last room on the block, the shower, through the rear garden, and through the house there are unimpeded views of the ocean to the right, and the city to the left."