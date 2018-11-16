According to the team, what is now called the Hiawatha Crater was likely formed less than three million years ago and possibly as little as 12,000 years ago, when an iron meteor about a half-mile (800 m) wide hit the ground. This makes it one of the youngest impact craters found on Earth and helps explain why it has survived. Over the millennia, it eventually filled with ice until only the outline of the rim of the glacier as seen from the air gives any hint as to what lies beneath.