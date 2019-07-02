This distinction between the effects of pasteurized and live A. muciniphila has previously been demonstrated in mouse studies, so the results here are not entirely unexpected. However, it is not clear exactly why the pasteurized bacteria confers more metabolic benefits than the live bacteria. It may be that the pasteurization process maintains enough active components of the bacteria to trigger a positive response, such as the cell-wall components and bacterial peptides, while inhibiting the bacteria's potential to replicate, which could interfere with these beneficial outcomes.