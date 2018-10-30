"We have a sense of what types of calories to give, like fats, proteins, and carbohydrates, and an idea of how we should balance these calories," says Kristin Scheible, an author of the study. "But, even when we push babies above the recommended level of caloric intake many of them still don't grow. The hope is that by adjusting the calories to both the baby and their microbiome we can nourish the system in a way that optimizes growth and allows for development of all the organ systems that are premature. Ultimately, we want to feed the right organisms to help feed and grow the baby."