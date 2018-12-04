This image seems to suggest more thought has gone into the design than the press release, but it's opaque to us. Aerodynamics in motorsport can be a strange and fragile black magic where all parts of the car work in concert to optimize the use of airflow across a swath of different performance metrics. A concept like this, assuming it's not completely off target, would only work with a car designed to take advantage of it. Thankfully, Hankook has provided us with such a car design: