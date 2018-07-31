"Harley-Davidson is iconic because we've never been static," said Harley-Davidson CEO, Matt Levatich. "In moving forward, we are tapping into the spirit that drove our founders back in 1903 and every one of the employees and dealers who rose to the challenges faced along the way. Our plan will redefine existing boundaries of our brand – reaching more customers in a way that reinforces all we stand for as a brand and as a company and we can't wait to kick it into gear."