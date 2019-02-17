Space may be vast and emptier than our imaginations can grasp, but with over 7,600 tonnes of man-made debris in orbit, our immediate neighborhood is becoming increasingly risky for future missions. Compared to the volume it occupies, this debris doesn't even count as a rounding error, but these dormant satellites, old boosters, paint flecks, and various bits of shrapnel left over from satellite collisions travel at hypersonic speeds in the same orbits as active satellites, so a particle smaller than a grain of sand can cause terrible damage.