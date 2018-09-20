Of these, the Net Experiment is the first, which was tested last Sunday after being deployed from the ISS. Cameras allowed the hunter satellite to zero in on its target before firing the net. This wrapped around the target with the help of the weights, a bit like a shore fishing net. Had this been a real bit of debris, the RemoveDERBRIS would have hauled the target in on a line for later disposal. But for the purposes of the test, the target balloon will act as a sort of space anchor that will slow it down until it enters the Earth's atmosphere.