Nobody told Mills that, though, so he went ahead and built a streetbike out of it. Not a stretched-out dragster, not even an extended swingarm straightliner, a streetbike. One that even a relatively well-trained eye would struggle to pick out as anything special at a distance. If ever a Suzuki Hayabusa – well known as one of the fastest bikes on the planet – could be described as a sleeper, it's this one.