21% of older Americans used cannabis in the past year

A poll of Americans aged 50 and over on their use of cannabis has provided some interesting insights into how often they use the drug, how and why they use it, and the behaviors they engage in while under the influence.

Cannabis has been legalized for medical and/or recreational use in over half of US states. Obtained from the leaves, flowers, stems and seeds of the cannabis plant, cannabis is a psychoactive or mind-altering drug mainly thanks to one of its constituents, THC (delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol).

While the drug tends to be associated with younger generations, researchers from the Institute for Healthcare Policy and Innovation (IHPI) at the University of Michigan sought to gauge its popularity among older Americans.

From February through March 2024, as part of the Michigan Poll on Healthy Aging, a representative sample of Americans aged 50 and over was asked about their cannabis use, reasons for using, whether they’d engaged in any risky behaviors after using the drug, and whether they’d discussed their cannabis use with a healthcare provider. The poll only asked people about their use of THC-containing products, not CBD-only ones.

In the past year, 21% of Americans aged 50 and over used cannabis, such as flower, vape, edibles, and dabs (see below).

In that period, 9% used it ‘once or twice’ and 12% used it at least once a month.

On the other hand, 79% of older Americans reported not using cannabis in the past year.

Edibles, like these gummies, were the preferred method of taking cannabis Depositphotos

The preferred methods of taking cannabis were edibles or beverages (74% of those polled) and flower (58%). Less popular were lotions or skincare products containing cannabis (34%), vapes (26%), and dabs or other concentrates (19%). ‘Dabbing’ is a relatively new method of using cannabis. It involves inhaling what’s referred to as a ‘dab,’ a small amount of cannabis extract (primarily concentrated butane hash oil) with THC levels that can be very high.

When asked why they used cannabis, the overwhelming response was to relax (81%), followed by to help with sleep (68%), enjoyment and feeling good (64%), to relieve pain (63%) and for mental health and/or mood (53%).

A majority of those polled, 79%, agreed that the cannabis available today is stronger than it was 20 or 30 years ago, and 72% agreed that people can become addicted to the drug. Somewhat alarmingly, 28% did not think that cannabis was addictive.

When asked about behavior in the past year that may indicate cannabis dependence:



22% used more of the drug to feel the effect they wanted.

21% found that using the same amount had less effect than it used to.

17% had increased their use, either the amount they used or how often they used it.

13% reported experiencing strong desires or cravings.

In terms of risky behavior, 20% who’d used cannabis in the past year reported driving within two hours of using the drug at least once. That percentage was higher for those who used cannabis at least monthly: 27%.

A little over half (56%) of older Americans who reported using cannabis at least once a month polled said they’ve discussed cannabis use with their healthcare providers, with 43% raising the topic themselves.

Older Adults and Cannabis: Poll show use patterns and risks

There are several concerning factors arising from this poll data. One is that some older Americans reported using cannabis to improve their mental health. A study published only last week found that changes to medical and recreational cannabis laws were associated with a reduction in benzodiazepine (sedative) prescriptions, but an increase in prescriptions for antidepressants and antipsychotic medications.

Also worrying is the report of drug-impaired driving. Throughout the US, it’s illegal to drive under the influence of anything that impairs and causes a risk to the safety of self and others; that includes alcohol, cannabis, opioids, methamphetamine, or a prescribed or over-the-counter medication. Also, cannabis hangs around in the body long after the high has disappeared, which might result in a positive result for cannabis if tested after a driving violation, and the legal consequences that follow.

It's encouraging that older Americans are speaking with healthcare professionals about their cannabis use, but more need to do so. Especially given that the majority say they are using the drug to relax. Healthcare professionals may be able to suggest other, less problematic, ways of relaxing or improving sleep or mood.

The data used in the poll can be accessed via interactive data tables here and the National Poll on Healthy Aging: How Older Adults Use, Think About, and Discuss Cannabis can be accessed here.

Source: IHPI/University of Michigan