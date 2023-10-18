Adjustable-angle Bedvee makes any bed electric

Sleeping in an inclined position may help with problems such as poor circulation, back pain and heartburn, but electric adjustable-angle beds can be quite expensive. That's where the Bedvee comes in, as it brings such functionality to users' existing beds.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the Bedvee is made by a Salt Lake City-based startup of the same name.

The device is essentially a wedge-shaped airtight bellows that works with an included electric air pump. Encased within a quilted machine-washable outer cover, it simply gets placed at the head of the user's regular bed, overtop of the bottom sheet. A grippy material on its underside reportedly keeps it from slipping.

The user starts by connecting the Bedvee to its pump, then utilizes its hard-wired remote to select the desired sleeping angle – unlike the case with a fixed-angle bed wedge pillow, that angle can be anywhere from 5 to 50 degrees. The pump responds by inflating or deflating the Bedvee accordingly, which should take no more than 22 seconds, according to the company.

The Bedvee can be used on any mattress, as long as it's located near an electrical outlet for the pump Bedvee

The Bedvee itself is claimed to weigh in at 20 lb, 8 oz (9.2 kg), with the pump adding another 4 lb, 2 oz (1.9 kg). It can accommodate users weighing up to 400 lb (181 kg). An optional carry case allows the whole setup to be taken on the road.

Assuming the Bedvee reaches production, a pledge of US$179 will get you one – the planned retail price is $289. It's demonstrated in the following video.

Bedvee: A Smarter Way To Adjust In Bed

Source: Kickstarter

