© 2023 New Atlas
Health & Wellbeing

Adjustable-angle Bedvee makes any bed electric

By Ben Coxworth
October 18, 2023
Adjustable-angle Bedvee makes any bed electric
The Bedvee is presently on Kickstarter
The Bedvee is presently on Kickstarter
View 2 Images
The Bedvee is presently on Kickstarter
1/2
The Bedvee is presently on Kickstarter
The Bedvee can be used on any mattress, as long as it's located near an electrical outlet for the pump
2/2
The Bedvee can be used on any mattress, as long as it's located near an electrical outlet for the pump

Sleeping in an inclined position may help with problems such as poor circulation, back pain and heartburn, but electric adjustable-angle beds can be quite expensive. That's where the Bedvee comes in, as it brings such functionality to users' existing beds.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the Bedvee is made by a Salt Lake City-based startup of the same name.

The device is essentially a wedge-shaped airtight bellows that works with an included electric air pump. Encased within a quilted machine-washable outer cover, it simply gets placed at the head of the user's regular bed, overtop of the bottom sheet. A grippy material on its underside reportedly keeps it from slipping.

The user starts by connecting the Bedvee to its pump, then utilizes its hard-wired remote to select the desired sleeping angle – unlike the case with a fixed-angle bed wedge pillow, that angle can be anywhere from 5 to 50 degrees. The pump responds by inflating or deflating the Bedvee accordingly, which should take no more than 22 seconds, according to the company.

The Bedvee can be used on any mattress, as long as it's located near an electrical outlet for the pump
The Bedvee can be used on any mattress, as long as it's located near an electrical outlet for the pump

The Bedvee itself is claimed to weigh in at 20 lb, 8 oz (9.2 kg), with the pump adding another 4 lb, 2 oz (1.9 kg). It can accommodate users weighing up to 400 lb (181 kg). An optional carry case allows the whole setup to be taken on the road.

Assuming the Bedvee reaches production, a pledge of US$179 will get you one – the planned retail price is $289. It's demonstrated in the following video.

Bedvee: A Smarter Way To Adjust In Bed

Source: Kickstarter

Tags

Health & WellbeingBedKickstarterSleepAdjustable
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!