First-of-its-kind device detects health markers in menstrual blood

Researchers have developed a first-of-its-kind wearable tech that quickly, simply, and non-invasively tests for important health markers using menstrual blood. The affordable device could revolutionize women’s healthcare.

With life’s pace seemingly ever-increasing, there’s a demand for quick and easy methods of doing a health check. When it comes to women’s health, menstrual blood has long been thought of as a waste product that’s of no diagnostic benefit.

Now, that idea has been overturned with the development of a new device. Researchers at ETH Zurich have developed MenstruAI, a first-of-its-kind wearable technology that detects important health biomarkers in menstrual blood quickly, simply, non-invasively, and directly from the sanitary pad it’s attached to.

“To date, menstrual blood has been regarded as waste,” said Lucas Dosnon, the study’s lead author and a PhD candidate at ETH Zurich’s Department of Mechanical and Process Engineering (D-MAVT). “We are showing that it is a valuable source of information. Courageous projects [like this one] are called for to break down existing patterns of behavior to ensure that women’s health finally takes the place it deserves.”

The researchers first designed and developed a wearable lateral flow assay (LFA) platform. Also known as a lateral flow test or rapid test, an LFA is a simple, inexpensive, paper-based diagnostic platform that detects and quantifies the presence of a target substance in a liquid sample. Here, the researchers focused on three biomarkers that are particularly relevant to women’s health: C-reactive protein (CRP), an indicator of infection and inflammation; CEA, a marker associated with gynecological cancers; and CA-125, a marker associated with endometriosis.

When the biomarker in the menstrual blood comes into contact with a specific antibody on the test strip, a colored indicator appears. The intensity of the color indicates the concentration of the corresponding biomarker; the higher the concentration, the darker the color. The results can be read using the naked eye, or the user can take a pic with their smartphone and use the specially created app to analyze it.

“The app also recognizes subtle differences, such as the amount of proteins present, and makes the result objectively measurable,” Dosnon said.

It was essential for the researchers to develop a device that could function as a standalone technology, without the need for an app.

“Right from the outset, the aim was to develop a solution that can also be used in regions with poor healthcare provision and would be as cost-effective as possible, potentially enabling population-based screening,” said Inge Herrmann, PhD, corresponding author and head of The Ingenuity Lab Zurich.

When the researchers tested the MenstruAI device’s ability to detect biomarkers in unprocessed menstrual blood, it performed as well as detection using a venous blood sample. They plan to test the device next with a larger group to determine whether it is suitable for everyday use under real-life conditions and whether it is as accurate as lab tests.

The researchers are careful to emphasize that the MenstruAI device was not designed to replace existing diagnostic tests. They view it more as an “early warning system” for potential health issues that warrant a visit to a medical professional. And, they hope that it will destigmatize the topic of menstruation and provide for more equitable healthcare.

“MenstruAI can revolutionize women’s health by offering a non-invasive, affordable, and accessible health monitoring method, democratizing healthcare, and enhancing service availability and equity,” said the researchers.

The study was published in the journal Advanced Science.

Source: ETH Zurich