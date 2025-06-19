Walking time & speed can significantly reduce chronic low back pain risk

The simple act of walking every day can significantly reduce a person’s risk of developing chronic low back pain, according to a new study. But, its effectiveness depends on how long you walk for, and the speed at which you walk.

Many treatments have been trialed as a treatment for chronic low back pain (LBP), from analgesics and anti-inflammatories to invasive and non-invasive treatments. The effectiveness of these treatments can vary, and for a lot of people, chronic LBP remains a debilitating issue.

A new study led by the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) has shown that daily walking can be an effective way to reduce the risk of developing chronic LBP. And, it identified the time spent and speed that would yield the best results.

The researchers defined chronic LBP as pain lasting at least three months out of the last 12. They used data from over 11,194 adults in Norway who wore accelerometers (activity trackers) on their bodies to objectively measure how much and how intensely they walked over about a week. The participants were then followed for just over four years to see who developed chronic LBP.

Participants who walked for more than 100 minutes a day had a 23% lower risk of developing chronic LBP compared to those who walked less than 78 minutes a day. The benefit leveled off after about 100 minutes, with walking beyond that point still helping, but not by much. Intensity – that is, walking faster – also lowered the risk but not as strongly as simply walking for longer. After adjusting for how much people walked, the researchers saw that the protective effect of waking faster became weaker, suggesting that total walking time is more important than walking speed. The lowest risk was seen in those participants who both walked more and at a moderately brisk pace, but walking more consistently showed the greatest benefit.

Low back pain is a leading cause of disability worldwide and costs health systems a great deal. Yet, there is limited evidence on how to prevent it in the first place. The present study provides important new evidence that could shift the public health focus toward prevention, rather than management of LBP after it has developed.

Regular and consistent walking – ideally for around 100 minutes a day – is a scalable and straightforward strategy for individuals at risk of developing low back pain. If you’re worried about getting to that magical 100 minutes, drag a friend along, bring your dog, or listen to your favorite podcast while you walk. The best part is that it means you don’t have to pay for an expensive gym membership or physical therapy.

The study was published in the journal JAMA Network Open.