Half-mouth toothbrush is claimed to clean all your teeth within 20 seconds

Even though it's really a fairly quick task, some folks say that they simply don't have time to brush their teeth. If you're one of those people, then you may be interested in the Encompass electric toothbrush – it's claimed to do a full-mouth brushing in just 20 seconds.

Regular New Atlas readers may recall the Amabrush and Chiiz "toothbrushes," which are said to brush all of your teeth at once within 10 or 30 seconds, respectively. Both of them are basically bristle-lined mouthpieces, that vibrate as the user bites down on them.

The Encompass is a little different, in that it actually has a long handle like most of us are used to, along with a bristle-lined, J-shaped half-mouthpiece. Users start by applying toothpaste to the latter, then biting down on it with one side of their mouth. As they do so, the device flexes to accommodate the size and shape of their teeth.

One charge of the Encompass' battery should reportedly be good for 14 days of use Encompass

They then activate the Encompass' motor, causing an air bladder within the mouthpiece to rapidly (and repeatedly) inflate and deflate. This in turn causes the top and bottom of the mouthpiece to move up and down 100 times a second, thoroughly brushing the teeth on that side of the mouth within a claimed 10 seconds.

Needless to say, the process is then repeated for the other side of the mouth.

The Encompass does have some pedigree, as it was invented by Gerald Brewer, who is the former Director of Engineering for electric toothbrush companies Sonicare and Clarasonic. It's now the subject of an Indiegogo campaign, where a pledge of US$99 will get you one – assuming it reaches production, that is. The planned retail price is $189.

Source: Indiegogo