Everybody poops, but how often you do might be a big deal

Think of your gut like that one nosy neighbor; it’s always collecting data, and it knows things. While everyone poops, not everyone follows a regular schedule. And apparently, your gut is keeping score. Skip a few too many flushes, and your friendly fiber-loving microbes turn into moody rebels, fermenting proteins and brewing up toxins like it’s a wild party in the colon. Not exactly the guest list you want.

Researchers at the Institute for Systems Biology (ISB) peeked into the poop diaries of 1,400 healthy adults to see how bowel movement frequency (BMF) affects their molecular phenotypes, in a pre-disease context. The results? People with different bowel movement frequencies showed significant differences in gut microbial diversity, blood chemistry and metabolites, inflammatory markers, heart, liver, and kidney functions, and lifestyle habits, too!

Researchers partnered with Arivale (a consumer wellness company) to answer a simple question: Does your bathroom routine say something deeper about your biology?

First, they picked healthy folks, no meds, no major conditions, and grouped their poop frequency into four categories: Constipation: 1–2 times a week, Low-Normal: 3–6 times a week, High-Normal: 1–3 times a day, and Diarrhea.

Then they asked: What links are there between bowel movement frequency to the body’s inner workings, including demographics, genetics, gut microbiome, blood metabolites, and plasma chemistries?

Turns out age, sex, and body mass index (BMI) all correlate with the frequency of a person's bowel movements. Younger individuals, women, and people with a lower BMI tended to go to the bathroom less frequently compared to others.

The mix of bacteria in people's guts matched how often they pooped. People who pooped 1–2 times a day had more fiber-digesting bacteria, which are usually beneficial for health. This range was considered the "Goldilocks zone" – not too much, not too little. Those who ate more fiber, stayed well-hydrated, and exercised regularly were more likely to fall into the “Goldilocks zone” of bowel movements.

People with constipation or diarrhea had higher levels of bacteria linked to protein breakdown or those normally found in the upper gut, which are often less beneficial to health.

Several blood metabolites and plasma chemistries were also connected to how often people had bowel movements, pointing to possible links between bowel health and chronic diseases.

In people with constipation, the blood had higher levels of byproducts from protein fermentation, specifically p-cresol-sulfate and indoxyl-sulfate, which are known to harm the kidneys. Higher levels of indoxyl-sulfate in the blood were linked with reduced kidney function. On the other hand, individuals who experienced diarrhea had elevated levels of blood markers often associated with liver damage.

This suggests a possible cause-and-effect relationship between how often people poop, the activity of gut microbes, and damage to organs, even in otherwise healthy individuals.

"Chronic constipation has been associated with neurodegenerative disorders and with chronic kidney disease progression in patients with active disease," noted Sean Gibbons, corresponding author of the paper. "However, it has been unclear whether or not bowel movement abnormalities are early drivers of chronic disease and organ damage, or whether these retrospective associations in sick patients are merely a coincidence."

When they explored the associations between pooping frequency and anxiety/depression, the researchers found that mental health history is also connected to how often one poops.

This study ultimately reveals a powerful truth: your poop schedule isn’t just a digestive detail; it’s a whole-body signal. From gut bugs to blood chemistry, your flush frequency is connected to nearly every system. Stray too far from the "just right" rhythm, and that might be a sign something is wrong.

Even healthy folks could benefit from keeping their bowel habits balanced. With insights like these, doctors and wellness experts might start treating your toilet tendencies like vital signs, helping everyone stay a step ahead on the road to better health.

Their findings were published in the journal Cell Reports Medicine.