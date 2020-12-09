Smartphone attachment enables vision testing at home

California's EyeQue has today launched a Kickstarter for a vision test system called the VisionCheck 2 that makes use of a smartphone attachment and an app to provide personalized eye tests in the comfort of a user's home.

Both 2016's Personal Vision Tracker and the first generation VisionCheck system from late 2018 were launched on Kickstarter too, and the VisionCheck 2 is also based on a patented MIT refraction technology that employs the Inverse Shack Hartmann principle to measure refractive error.

The user attaches an optical scope over a smartphone running the companion iOS/Android app, and is presented with two colored lines. The idea is to move the lines closer together or farther apart using buttons on the attachment so that they converge into a single yellow line. The amount of pixel movement needed to achieve this corresponds to the refractive correction necessary for each eye.

Proprietary algorithms then work out the lens power needed to correct nearsightedness, farsightedness and astigmatism, and presents the test results as EyeGlass Numbers – in a similar format as a traditional prescription.

The second generation device brings a choice of custom backgrounds for the vision test, bigger and brighter colored lines, a mechanical thumb wheel and tactile test buttons, a better eyecup and an improved attachment system.

The VisionCheck 2 system also includes a PDCheck, which measures the distance between the centers of the user's pupils, to help ensure that any purchased glasses are a good fit. Folks in the US can even take advantage of ordering a pair of custom-made try-on glasses for $19 that are based on the test results, so they can try before heading online to buy a proper pair of glasses. Users can retest at any time, and make any adjustments to eyewear as necessary.

Kickstarter pledges for worldwide shipping in May 2021 – if all goes to plan – start at $57, though the service does require an annual subscription. The first two years are offered free of charge to backers, but after that you will need to fork out $29 per year. The video below has more.

EyeQue VisionCheck 2: Smartphone Vision Test

Source: EyeQue