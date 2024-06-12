© 2024 New Atlas
Health & Wellbeing

Flaus promises a complete electric flossing in less than 60 seconds

By Ben Coxworth
June 12, 2024
Flaus promises a complete electric flossing in less than 60 seconds
Pricing for the Flaus electric flosser starts at US$79
Pricing for the Flaus electric flosser starts at US$79
View 3 Images
The Flaus is IPX7 waterproof, meaning it can withstand being submerged to a depth of 1 meter (3.3 ft) for 30 minutes
1/3
The Flaus is IPX7 waterproof, meaning it can withstand being submerged to a depth of 1 meter (3.3 ft) for 30 minutes
Refill heads are available via a subscription service, priced at $15 for a pack of 90
2/3
Refill heads are available via a subscription service, priced at $15 for a pack of 90
Pricing for the Flaus electric flosser starts at US$79
3/3
Pricing for the Flaus electric flosser starts at US$79
View gallery - 3 images

Flossing your teeth on a daily basis can be a time-consuming, fiddly task. The Flaus electric flosser is designed to change that, as it reportedly allows users to perform a thorough and easy flossing in less than one minute.

Much like an electric toothbrush, the Flaus consists of a main cylindrical body that accepts "disposable" heads. Each of those heads takes the form of a Y-shaped plastic appendage, with a short strand of monofilament Teflon-tape floss suspended between the two arms of the Y.

As the user pushes that floss in between their teeth – without having to cram their fingers into their mouth – the head rapidly moves from side to side at a rate of up to 300 vibrations per second. This action is claimed to very quickly remove plaque and trapped food, while also massaging the gums.

One 3.5-hour charge of the device's lithium-ion battery should be good for two months of daily usage.

The Flaus is IPX7 waterproof, meaning it can withstand being submerged to a depth of 1 meter (3.3 ft) for 30 minutes
The Flaus is IPX7 waterproof, meaning it can withstand being submerged to a depth of 1 meter (3.3 ft) for 30 minutes

The designers of the Flaus state that its heads use 95% less floss than is required for traditional loose-floss flossing, plus they incorporate 30% less plastic than disposable floss picks.

What's more, the plastic used in the heads is recyclable. Buyers are advised to save up a bunch of the used heads and then email the Flaus company, which will send them a prepaid shipping label for sending the heads to a dedicated oral care recycling facility.

Refill heads are available via a subscription service, priced at $15 for a pack of 90
Refill heads are available via a subscription service, priced at $15 for a pack of 90

Should you be interested, a starter kit that includes a Flaus electric flosser and a pack of 45 heads can be ordered now via the company website for US$79. A subscription service will subsequently send 90 new heads once every three months for $15 a pack.

Potential buyers might also want to check out the rival Slate electric flosser along with the non-electric Blizzident mouthpiece, which is claimed to deliver a complete flossing with just one bite.

Source: Flaus

View gallery - 3 images

Tags

Health & WellbeingTeethDental
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!