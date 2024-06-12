Flaus promises a complete electric flossing in less than 60 seconds
Flossing your teeth on a daily basis can be a time-consuming, fiddly task. The Flaus electric flosser is designed to change that, as it reportedly allows users to perform a thorough and easy flossing in less than one minute.
Much like an electric toothbrush, the Flaus consists of a main cylindrical body that accepts "disposable" heads. Each of those heads takes the form of a Y-shaped plastic appendage, with a short strand of monofilament Teflon-tape floss suspended between the two arms of the Y.
As the user pushes that floss in between their teeth – without having to cram their fingers into their mouth – the head rapidly moves from side to side at a rate of up to 300 vibrations per second. This action is claimed to very quickly remove plaque and trapped food, while also massaging the gums.
One 3.5-hour charge of the device's lithium-ion battery should be good for two months of daily usage.
The designers of the Flaus state that its heads use 95% less floss than is required for traditional loose-floss flossing, plus they incorporate 30% less plastic than disposable floss picks.
What's more, the plastic used in the heads is recyclable. Buyers are advised to save up a bunch of the used heads and then email the Flaus company, which will send them a prepaid shipping label for sending the heads to a dedicated oral care recycling facility.
Should you be interested, a starter kit that includes a Flaus electric flosser and a pack of 45 heads can be ordered now via the company website for US$79. A subscription service will subsequently send 90 new heads once every three months for $15 a pack.
Potential buyers might also want to check out the rival Slate electric flosser along with the non-electric Blizzident mouthpiece, which is claimed to deliver a complete flossing with just one bite.
Source: Flaus
