Urine-based cancer test accurate even without the uncomfortable bit

A test for pee-based markers of prostate cancer has previously relied on an uncomfortable first step. A new study has revealed that the now-available test remains just as accurate without it, paving the way from an easy in-home testing option.

After lung cancer, the number-one cause of cancer death in American men is prostate cancer, with about one in 44 men succumbing to the disease. Globally, the disease is the number one cancer for men in 118 different countries. If caught early, prostate cancer can usually be managed quite well. In fact, Johns Hopkins Medicine reports that about 80 to 85% of all prostate cancers are detected in the beginning stages, leading to disease-free status after five years.

In April last year, researchers at the Rogel Cancer Center at University of Michigan (UM) Health announced that they had developed a new urine-based test that could help with early detection. Specifically, their test, known as MyProstateScore2.0 or MPS2, was able to distinguish between positive tests for a slow-growing form of prostate cancer that's unlikely to cause harm and the more aggressive form of the disease, requiring rapid medical treatment. It works by screening for 18 different genes associated with aggressive prostate cancer.

However, when MPS2 was first tested and deployed, it involved the collection of urine after a digital rectal exam (DRE). This phase was necessary, it was believed, because pressure on the prostate through the rectum would release cellular debris from the walnut-shaped organ that could then be analyzed in the urine stream. The requirement for a DRE also meant that MPS2 needed to be conducted in a doctor's office.

However, in a new follow-up study, the UM researchers collected "first-catch" urine samples from 266 men who did not undergo a DRE first. They found that MPS2 was effective in detecting 94% of the problematic aggressive prostate cancer, which are those falling in a designation known as Grade Group 2, or GG2. That success rate places the test above those carried out on blood samples.

In further mathematical analysis, the team says that the test could have helped up to 53% of men avoid biopsies.

“These results show that MPS2 has promise as an at-home test,” says study co-author Ganesh S. Palapattu, a UM professor of urology. “Its primary benefit is that the test can accurately predict your probability of developing aggressive prostate cancer, putting both the patient and physician at ease."

The MPS2 test is currently available through the UM spinoff, Lynx Dx, although currently it still must be administered in a physician's office. Still, says the company, the test can help many men avoid potentially painful biopsies, especially if they get a blood test showing elevated PSA levels.

"Fewer than 25% of men with elevated PSA would have a type of prostate cancer which needs immediate treatment," says the company. "The majority will show no prostate cancer, or in some cases a type that can be safely monitored. That means more than 75% of men with elevated PSA would have a negative biopsy and could benefit from an MPS2 risk assessment."

UM is offering information for anyone who feels they could benefit from the test through its Cancer AnswerLine at 800-865-1125.

The study has been published in the Journal of Urology.

Source: University of Michigan